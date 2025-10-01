STIRIXIS Group Honored with Two Awards at the International Property Awards 2025

STIRIXIS Group Honored with Two Awards at the International Property Awards 2025. STIRIXIS Group, the internationally awarded Greek company specializing in strategic design with more than 850 projects in 29 countries, continues to set new standards by receiving two prestigious distinctions at the International Property Awards 2025. STIRIXIS Entertainment: Village Cinemas at (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]