Digi’s Spanish subsidiary completes EUR300M investment in expanding FTTH network in Andalusia

Digi’s Spanish subsidiary completes EUR300M investment in expanding FTTH network in Andalusia. Telecommunications operator Digi Communications notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that its Spanish subsidiary, Digi Spain Telecom, had completed the EUR300 million investment in developing a fiber optics network (FTTH – fiber to the home) covering 2.5 million homes in Andalusia, the most (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]