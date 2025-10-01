Fiscal Council Says New Budget Coordinates Are Compatible With Budget Deficit Of 8.4% Of GDP In 2025



Romania's Fiscal Council believes the new budget coordinates, following the revision proposed by the Government, are compatible with a budget deficit of around 8.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025, and the revenue target can be considered plausible, on the whole.