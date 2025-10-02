UK-based First Property Group sells office building in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square to Bucur S.A.

UK-based investment fund First Property Group has completed the sale of the Dr. Felix 87 office building in Bucharest's Victoriei Square to Stock Exchange-listed company Bucur S.A. In this transaction, which closed on October 1, Colliers acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor.