Romanian parties spend more than half of subsidies on propaganda and media, watchdog says



Romanian political parties directed 53% of their RON 174 million (EUR 35 million) in public subsidies during January-August towards media and propaganda expenses, according to a report published by the Expert Forum (EFOR) on October 1. The watchdog estimates that by the end of 2025, total party (…)