One United Properties Invests EUR27M in Infrastructure and Private Schools in Bucharest’s District 2. One United Properties, one of Bucharest’s most dynamic real estate developers, has started works for the construction of two private education units and continues investments in road infrastructure of the city’s district 2, with the total value of projects amounting to EUR27 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]