October 2, 2025

Romanian startup Genezio to launch tool that improves GenAI’s perception of brands
Oct 2, 2025

Romanian startup Genezio to launch tool that improves GenAI’s perception of brands.

Genezio, a Romanian AI startup, announced the launch of a new Conversational AI Optimization platform, a tool designed to help companies understand and improve how generative AI systems perceive and describe their brands, during the technology conference How to Web. The new tool comes as (…)

METRO Expands Stores In Romania METRO Romania, one of the largest actors in the local grocery trade, is expanding its stores in the country, by developing their storage area, among others.

Camelia Ene Steps Down As CEO Of Roca Industry ROCA Industry (ROC1.RO), the holding company specializing in construction materials, on Thursday evening announced changes to its management.

MedLife CEO Mihai Marcu Sells 1 Million Shares For RON7.5M Private medical service provider MedLife (stock market: M) has announced on October 2 that Mihail Marcu, the company's CEO and Chairman of the Board of Directors, had sold 1 million shares in the business at a price of RON7.54 per share, with the deal reaching nearly RON7.5 million.

Unique in Romania: AISB pioneers a bold new model of education with the Global Impact Diploma Education at AISB is stepping into the future. The American International School of Bucharest (AISB) proudly announces the launch of the Global Impact Diploma (GID), a groundbreaking academic pathway that empowers students to create real-world change while excelling in their studies. Offered at (…)

Weekend calendar: Animest, White Night of Galleries, Romanian Jewelry Week, Bucharest Street Art Festival, Bra?ov Running Festival and more The largest event in the country dedicated to animation film begins in Bucharest, where the public is invited to visit a host of art galleries that are open afterhours this weekend. In Bucharest: Animest October 3 – October 12 Animation films and cultural-educational activities that aim to (…)

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.6B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On October 2 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.6 billion from banks on Thursday (October 2), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 7.37% and 7.08%, respectively.

Statistical Office: Romania Unemployment Rate Inches Up To 5.9% In August 2025 Romania's unemployment rate stood at 5.9% in August 2025, higher by 0.1 percentage points (pp) against July 2025, the country's statistical office INS announced on Thursday (October 2), quoting provisional data.

 


