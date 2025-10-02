Romanian startup Genezio to launch tool that improves GenAI’s perception of brands

Romanian startup Genezio to launch tool that improves GenAI’s perception of brands. Genezio, a Romanian AI startup, announced the launch of a new Conversational AI Optimization platform, a tool designed to help companies understand and improve how generative AI systems perceive and describe their brands, during the technology conference How to Web. The new tool comes as (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]