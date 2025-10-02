Dan L?z?rescu appointed GM of Robert Bosch and representative of the Bosch group in Romania

Dan L?z?rescu appointed GM of Robert Bosch and representative of the Bosch group in Romania. Bosch announced the appointment of Dan L?z?rescu as General Manager of Robert Bosch S.R.L. and representative of the Bosch Group in Romania, effective October 1. He takes over from Mihai Boldijar, who is retiring after 30 years with the company, including a decade at its helm in Romania. (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]