Romania's 2025 financing needs rise to EUR 52 bln in line with the revised deficit

Romania's 2025 financing needs rise to EUR 52 bln in line with the revised deficit. Romania's Ministry of Finance has revised upwards this year's financing needs by RON 27 billion to RON 259 billion (EUR 52 billion), compared to RON 232 billion as initially estimated in January, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro, citing official ministry reports. The largest part of the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]