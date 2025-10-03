Annual increase in the number of employees does not reach 2% in any county in the country



Annual increase in the number of employees does not reach 2% in any county in the country.

Mediafax In June 2025, Romania had about 5.17 million employees, just 0.4% more than in June 2024, showing very slow growth, with no county exceeding a 2% increase. Articolul Annual increase in the number of employees does not reach 2% in any county in the country apare prima dat? în Mediafax.