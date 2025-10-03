 
Bucharest Stock Exchange Calls Shareholders To Vote On Boosting Share Capital Of Central Counterparty By RON28M
Bucharest Stock Exchange Calls Shareholders To Vote On Boosting Share Capital Of Central Counterparty By RON28M.

Bursa de Valori Bucuresti (Bucharest Stock Exchange – BVB), the operator of the local capital market, has called its shareholders for a meeting on November 12 to vote on increasing by maximum RON27.88 million the share capital of the Central Counterparty (CCP.RO Bucharest), through which the (…)

