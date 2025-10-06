Romania braces for another week with heavy rain and cold weather, red alert in three counties



Romania's national meteorological agency ANM issued a new series of weather alerts on Monday, October 6, including a red alert for heavy rain in three counties. The meteorologists forecast heavy rainfall, strong winds, and early snow at high altitudes across much of the country through Thursday, (…)