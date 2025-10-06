 
Romania seeks to defer closure of coal-fired power plants scheduled for year-end
Oct 6, 2025

The government of Romania seeks to get the European Commission's permit for keeping in operation several of the coal-fired power units that it promised to close by the end of this year. The gas-fired units and the PV parks envisaged to replace them have not been completed amid a lack of interest (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Maker Of Voronskaya Vodka Prodalcom Almost Triples Profit In 2024 Prodalcom Botosani, the producer of the Voronskaya vodka brand owned by three Romanian entrepreneurs, posted RON30.4 million (EUR6.1 million) revenue in 2024, up by about 8.5% compared with the previous year’s RON28 million (EUR5.6 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry (…)

Linde Gaz Romania Revenue Down 6.4% To RON1.016B In 2024 Linde Gaz Romania, the local subsidiary of German-American industrial group Linde Plc, posted RON1.016 billion (EUR204.4 million) revenue in 2024, down 6.4% from the previous year’s RON1.087 billion (EUR219.8 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.

Jacobs Coffee Importer's Revenue Up 6.4% To RONI618M In 2024 Jacobs Douwe Egberts Ro, the Romanian subsidiary of Dutch group JDE Peet's, posted almost RON618 million (EUR124.2 million) revenue in 2024, up 6.4% from the previous year’s RON580.8 million (EUR117.4 million), according to ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data.

Eyewear Retailer Lensa Completes Deal With Ukraine's OH Holding Limited Eyewear retailer Lensa has finalized the transaction whereby OH Holding Limited, a Ukrainian company established by entrepreneur Oleg Kalashnikov, becomes its majority shareholder.

Eurostat: Romania's Retail Sector Sees Sharpest Monthly Decline In The EU Month-On-Month In August 2025 Romania's retail sector saw a 4.0% month-on-month decrease in August 2025—the largest drop among all Member States, with the decline marking a dramatic shift, as annual growth turned negative at -3.8% year-on-year, breaking a five-month streak of positive growth.

Finance Ministry Raises RON1B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On October 6 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1 billion from banks on Monday (October 6), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 7.34% and 7.37%, respectively.

Nuclearelectrica And Framatome Team Up For Production Of Medical Isotope Lutetium-177 Nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (stock symbol: SNN) and Framatome have signed an Isotope Irradiation Service Agreement to advance the Innovative Romanian Isotope System (IRIS) Project.

 


