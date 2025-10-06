Romania’s Gravity Research secures RON 7.6 mln to develop AI platform for solar energy optimization

Romania’s Gravity Research secures RON 7.6 mln to develop AI platform for solar energy optimization. Gravity Research, a technology startup based in Cluj-Napoca and founded by entrepreneur Erik Barna, has secured RON 7.6 million in funding to develop an artificial intelligence-powered software solution for optimizing solar energy production in photovoltaic parks. The project, called (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]