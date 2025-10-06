REI: Over EUR2B In Grants Available To Romanian Entrepreneurs In Autumn 2025 For Investments



Romanian entrepreneurs can access over EUR 2 billion worth of non-repayable funds in autumn 2025 in the form of European funds and state aid designed for supporting both the agri-food sector, production or digitalization, as well as for transport, logistics, energy generation and EV charging (…)