Statistical Office: Romania Retail Sales Plunge 7.2% In August 2025 vs July 2025

Statistical Office: Romania Retail Sales Plunge 7.2% In August 2025 vs July 2025. Retail sales volume in Romania (excluding the trade with motor vehicles and motorcycles) dropped by 7.2% in unadjusted data and by 4% when adjusted for seasonality and number of working days, in August 2025 compared to July 2025, data from the country’s statistical office INS showed on Monday (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]