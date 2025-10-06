Rewilding Romania secures EUR 106,000 grant to advance river restoration in Southern Carpathians

Rewilding Romania secures EUR 106,000 grant to advance river restoration in Southern Carpathians. Rewilding Romania has received new funding of EUR 106,473 from the European Open Rivers Programme to begin the second phase of its river restoration initiative in the Southern Carpathians. The project aims to restore the natural flow and biodiversity of rivers by removing damaged artificial (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]