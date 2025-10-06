Cluj-Napoca to host 2027 International Classical Music Awards, a first for Romania

Romania will host the International Classical Music Awards (ICMA) for the first time in 2027, with the gala set to take place in Cluj-Napoca. The event will be organized by the Transylvania State Philharmonic and held on April 9, 2027, in the Héritage Hall of the Gheorghe Dima National Academy