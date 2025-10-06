CITR: Insolvencies In Romania Remain At 2024 Level, Preventive Concordats Rise 30% YoY In January-August 2025

CITR: Insolvencies In Romania Remain At 2024 Level, Preventive Concordats Rise 30% YoY In January-August 2025. The number of insolvencies in Romania remained nearly at the same level as in 2024 in January-August 2025, decreasing by an annual 2%, while preventive concordat requests rose by 30%, signaling a change in behavior among companies facing financial difficulties, per an analysis by insolvency (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]