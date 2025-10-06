Eurostat: Romania's Retail Sector Sees Sharpest Monthly Decline In The EU Month-On-Month In August 2025

Eurostat: Romania's Retail Sector Sees Sharpest Monthly Decline In The EU Month-On-Month In August 2025. Romania's retail sector saw a 4.0% month-on-month decrease in August 2025—the largest drop among all Member States, with the decline marking a dramatic shift, as annual growth turned negative at -3.8% year-on-year, breaking a five-month streak of positive growth. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]