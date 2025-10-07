Meteorologists expand red code warning for heavy rain to include Bucharest, five counties

Meteorologists expand red code warning for heavy rain to include Bucharest, five counties. The National Meteorological Administration (ANM) has expanded its red weather alert for heavy rain to cover Bucharest and four additional counties in the country’s south, warning of torrential downpours and possible flooding from Tuesday night until Wednesday afternoon. Orange and yellow (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]