Electrica Wants to Raise Funding for EUR1B Worth of Acquisitions in 2025-2027 Locally and Abroad



Electrica Wants to Raise Funding for EUR1B Worth of Acquisitions in 2025-2027 Locally and Abroad.

Electrica, the most powerful player on Romania energy distribution and supply market, wants to start necessary procedures to get the needed funding for acquisitions of as much as EUR1 billion, in line with documents published this morning at the Bucharest Stock Exchange.