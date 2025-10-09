Dogus Construction inaugurated the Mumbai metro today. The company that handled the most complex segment will also handle the M4 line in Bucharest



Dogus Construction inaugurated the Mumbai metro today. The company that handled the most complex segment will also handle the M4 line in Bucharest.

Mediafax The Mumbai Metro in India has become a symbol of urban modernization in Asia. With a length of 33.5 kilometers and 27 fully underground stations, Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line) is the city's first and only fully underground metro, designed to carry over 13 million passengers daily. (â€¦)