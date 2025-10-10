Home decor brand Sophia expands franchise network with new EUR 50,000 showroom in Timi?oara

Home decor brand Sophia expands franchise network with new EUR 50,000 showroom in Timi?oara. Sophia, the Romanian retailer specializing in custom textile decorations, has inaugurated a new franchised showroom in Timi?oara, marking a EUR 50,000 investment and extending its footprint in western Romania. The new store offers custom-made curtains, drapes, and interior textile decorations. (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]