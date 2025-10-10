Romanian PM says magistrates' pensions are an urgent financial and social problem

Romanian PM says magistrates' pensions are an urgent financial and social problem. Tackling magistrates' pensions represents a milestone in the PNRR on which hundreds of millions of euros of funds depends on, and it is also a major social problem due to the social sense of injustice it creates, prime minister Ilie Bolojan told B1 TV news channel, expressing his hope that the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]