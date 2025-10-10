Founders of Romanian distribution group Aquila transfer 22.8% stake to Cyprus-based firms

Founders of Romanian distribution group Aquila transfer 22.8% stake to Cyprus-based firms. The two founders and main shareholders of Romanian distribution group Aquila Part Prod (BSE: AQ) have transferred stakes worth 11.4% each to Cyprus-registered firms with no impact on the ownership structure, according to a company note to investors after the October 9 trading session. The share (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]