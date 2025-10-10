Startup Fortress: Romania’s Oradea launches year-round program for tech founders

Make IT in Oradea, a public-private initiative developed by the city to support tech entrepreneurship, has launched Startup Fortress, a year-round program offering tech founders access to infrastructure, funding, and networking. The program aims to attract talent and promote the local tech