Romania joins the EuroHPC – AI Factories network, contributing to the development of a competitive and ethical European ecosystem of artificial intelligence. Bucharest invests in its own artificial intelligence center, to be at the forefront of European innovation
Oct 12, 2025
Romania joins the EuroHPC – AI Factories network, contributing to the development of a competitive and ethical European ecosystem of artificial intelligence. Bucharest invests in its own artificial intelligence center, to be at the forefront of European innovation.
Bucharest, October 12, 2025 – RBJ – Romania enters the digital elite of Europe. Our country has been selected among the six European countries that will host artificial intelligence centers within the EuroHPC – AI Factories initiative, and will build its first national infrastructure dedicated (…)
[Read the article in Romanian Business Journal]