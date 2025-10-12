Romania joins the EuroHPC – AI Factories network, contributing to the development of a competitive and ethical European ecosystem of artificial intelligence. Bucharest invests in its own artificial intelligence center, to be at the forefront of European innovation



Romania joins the EuroHPC – AI Factories network, contributing to the development of a competitive and ethical European ecosystem of artificial intelligence. Bucharest invests in its own artificial intelligence center, to be at the forefront of European innovation.

Bucharest, October 12, 2025 – RBJ – Romania enters the digital elite of Europe. Our country has been selected among the six European countries that will host artificial intelligence centers within the EuroHPC – AI Factories initiative, and will build its first national infrastructure dedicated (…)