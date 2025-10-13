Metaminds/Trencadis Consortium Wins over RON400M Contract to Build Government Cloud Component

One of the most contentious components of the project related to the creation of Romania government cloud, an over RON400 million contract for equipment, software and installation & configuration services, has been ultimately awarded by Romania's Special Telecommunications Service (STS).