Vodafone Romania Set to Invest over EUR150M in Mobile Network after Telekom Mobile Acquisition. Vodafone, a leading player on Romania’s IT&C market, will, after acquiring rival Telekom Romania Mobile, more than EUR150 million in integrating and upgrading the taken over assets, which will lead to the emergence of a mobile network with a broader coverage and higher speeds for data services. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]