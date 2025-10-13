Vodafone Romania Set to Invest over EUR150M in Mobile Network after Telekom Mobile Acquisition
Oct 13, 2025
Vodafone Romania Set to Invest over EUR150M in Mobile Network after Telekom Mobile Acquisition.
Vodafone, a leading player on Romania’s IT&C market, will, after acquiring rival Telekom Romania Mobile, more than EUR150 million in integrating and upgrading the taken over assets, which will lead to the emergence of a mobile network with a broader coverage and higher speeds for data services.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]