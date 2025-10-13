 
Several Romanian politicians among most absent members of the European Parliament
Since the start of their mandate in 2024, several Romanian members of the European Parliament have gathered a significant number of absences. At the top of the absentee list published by Digi24 are Social Democrats Gabriela Firea and Gheorghe Cârciu, followed by Liberal Dan Motreanu and Cristian (…)

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.13B From Banks Via Two Bond Issues On October 6 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON1.13 billion from banks on Monday (October 13), selling government paper in two auctions, at annual average yields of 7.27% and 7.31%, respectively.

Finance Ministry: Romania Raises EUR4B Via The Last And Most Successful Eurobond Issue Of 2025 Romania's Finance Ministry raised approximately EUR4 billion on October 2, 2025 selling debt on external markets, which is one of the most successful eurobond issues on international markets and the fourth transaction conducted by the Romanian State in 2025.

Lion Capital Exceeds 5% Ownership Threshold In Banca Transilvania Lion Capital (formerly known as SIF Banat-Crisana) has exceeded the 5% ownership threshold in Banca Transilvania (stock symbol: TLV), the largest credit institution in Romania, per a stock market report released on October 13.

Software Solution Developer Control F5 Software Expands To Netherlands Software solution developer Control F5 Software is expanding to the Netherlands and its management is in talks to gain customers in Türkiye and UAE, its officials said in a press release.

Romanian builder Novarion officially announces intention to list shares on Bucharest Stock Exchange Construction and real estate development company Novarion has announced its intention to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange by the end of the year or at the beginning of next year. Listing will take place following a EUR 70,000 grant obtained through the EU-backed National (…)

Nicu?or Dan: A protected child today means a strong adult tomorrow Mediafax Romanian President Nicu?or Dan sent a message on Monday at the Regional Ministerial Conference on the Elimination of Violence against Children: "A protected child today means a strong adult tomorrow. Violence against children is not something natural, but a choice of society". (…)

Bolojan: People working in the real economy, not storytellers, are taking Romania forward Mediafax Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan participated on Monday at the Star Assembly Sebe? event, where he praised Mercedes-Benz's investment of over 100 million euros and said that "people working in the real economy are taking Romania forward". Articolul Bolojan: People working in the real (…)

 


