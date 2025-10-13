Deloitte: Despite Ongoing Uncertainty, Investors In Central Europe Optimistic About Remaining Months Of 2025

Deloitte: Despite Ongoing Uncertainty, Investors In Central Europe Optimistic About Remaining Months Of 2025. In spite of ongoing uncertainty, investors in Central Europe are optimistic about the remaining months of the year, due to a more balanced sentiment regarding the economy, expectations of increased availability of debt finance and of stable market activity levels, according to the latest (…) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]