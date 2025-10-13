Agentic AI company Wonderful enters Romanian market, appoints Lucia Stoicescu as Country Manager

Agentic AI company Wonderful enters Romanian market, appoints Lucia Stoicescu as Country Manager. Global enterprise AI agent platform Wonderful announced on Monday, October 13, that it entered the Romanian market and appointed Lucia Stoicescu as Country Manager. Founded in early 2025 by Bar Winkler (CEO) and Roey Lalazar (CTO), Wonderful provides an integrated agent platform allowing (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]