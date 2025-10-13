March in Bucharest to commemorate a decade since Colectiv Club fire that killed 65

March in Bucharest to commemorate a decade since Colectiv Club fire that killed 65. Several NGOs will organize a march in Bucharest on October 30 to mark a decade since the Colectiv Club fire that killed 65 people, many from hospital-borne infections. Organizers say justice still has not been served, and nothing has changed in the healthcare system. The march is meant to draw (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]