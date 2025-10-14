Romanian minister confirms EC still expects magistrates' pensions bill to release EUR 230 mln PNRR funds

Romanian minister confirms EC still expects magistrates' pensions bill to release EUR 230 mln PNRR funds. The minister of investments and European projects, Drago? Pîslaru, stated on October 13 that the milestone 215 in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) regarding special pensions has not been met and, therefore, the EUR 231 million funds have been suspended. He thus contradicted the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]