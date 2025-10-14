‘We wanted to design something that could work anywhere’: How this Romanian-born startup is tackling marine plastic pollution



Recycllux is tackling marine plastic pollution with a platform connecting companies seeking to offset their plastic footprint with the local cleanup capacity. From the more than 400 million tonnes of plastic that are produced yearly worldwide, more than 10 million tonnes end up in lakes, (…)