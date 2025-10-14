Romania’s Interior Ministry plans investments worth EUR 3 bln through the SAFE mechanism
Romania’s Ministry of Internal Affairs launched proposals for investments worth roughly EUR 3 billion for the period 2026-2030, focused on weaponry, drones, mobility, cybersecurity, and the protection of critical infrastructure. The investments will be made through the Security Action for Europe (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]