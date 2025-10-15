PepsiCo invests USD 8.5 mln in new beverage canning line at Romanian plant

PepsiCo invests USD 8.5 mln in new beverage canning line at Romanian plant. PepsiCo has inaugurated a new beverage canning line at its Dragomire?ti-Deal plant in Ilfov county, near Bucharest, following an investment of USD 8.5 million. According to the official announcement, it is the only line of its kind operated by PepsiCo in the Eastern Balkans. The fully automated (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]