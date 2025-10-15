Sphera Franchise Group to open five Hard Rock Cafe restaurants in Romania, Moldova starting 2026

Foodservice operator Sphera Franchise Group announced plans to open five new Hard Rock Cafe restaurants across Romania and the Republic of Moldova over the next five years, beginning in 2026. The new locations will be launched in Bra?ov, Timi?oara, Ia?i, Cluj, and Chi?in?u. The group has (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]