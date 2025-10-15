Western Romania: Artifacts from Italian museums in Timi?oara exhibition on Pompeii

Western Romania: Artifacts from Italian museums in Timi?oara exhibition on Pompeii. More than 100 items, ranging from frescoes and paintings to sculptures, photographs, and other rare artifacts from Italian museums, will go on display in Timi?oara for an exhibition looking at the city of Pompeii. Titled The Fragility of the Eternal. From Pompeii to the Grand Tour to Today, the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]