NEPI Rockcastle inaugurates its first PV park in Romania as part of EUR 110 mln green energy plan. NEPI Rockcastle, Central and Eastern Europe’s largest owner and operator of shopping centers, has inaugurated its first photovoltaic park in Chi?ineu-Cri?, Arad county, in western Romania. The investment is part of its green energy programme, which includes a EUR 110 million plan for (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]