Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Production Down 1.5% YoY In January-August 2025
Oct 15, 2025
Statistical Office: Romania's Industrial Production Down 1.5% YoY In January-August 2025.
Romania's industrial production decreased by 1.5% in January-August 2025 in unadjusted data compared with the same period of 2024 and was down 0.7% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, data from the country's statistical office INS showed on Wednesday (October 15).
