STIHL strengthens its global network with the inauguration of its first battery-exclusive plant in Oradea, Romania



STIHL strengthens its global network with the inauguration of its first battery-exclusive plant in Oradea, Romania.

Bucharest, October 15, 2025 – RBJ – The German family-owned STIHL Group has officially inaugurated its first battery-only production site in Oradea, Romania. The investment of 125 million euros marks a major milestone in the company’s transformation toward battery technology and strengthens its (…)