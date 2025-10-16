Romania makes seventh foreign private placement this year, reaching EUR 3.3 bln

Romania makes seventh foreign private placement this year, reaching EUR 3.3 bln. Romania raised EUR 500 million through a 5-year private external placement with the help of Bank of America as an arranger, towards the end of September, according to Ministry of Finance data consulted by Ziarul Financiar. The interest was set at 6M Euribor plus 2pp, resulting in an interest of (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]