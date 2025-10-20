Monthly construction work indices decreased in Romania, but in the first eight months of 2025 the construction sector increased by 9.8% compared to last year



Monthly construction work indices decreased in Romania, but in the first eight months of 2025 the construction sector increased by 9.8% compared to last year.

Bucharest, October 20, 2025 â€“ RBJ â€“ The volume of construction work increased, in the first eight months, compared to the similar period in 2024, as a gross series, by 9.7%, and as a series adjusted according to the number of working days and seasonality, by 9.8%, data from the National (â€¦)