A Celebration of Life (and the Afterlife) at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest
A Celebration of Life (and the Afterlife) at Radisson Blu Hotel, Bucharest.

On a crisp November evening, Bucharest sheds its autumn gloom and slips into something far more vivid. Inside the Radisson Blu Hotel, the lobby glows with candlelight, bursts of marigold yellow, and the hum of anticipation. This yearâ€™s Halloween celebration isnâ€™t about fright, itâ€™s about life. (â€¦)

Pepco Set To Open And Relocate At Least 30 Stores In 2026 Fashion discounter Pepco has budgeted the opening and relocation of at least 30 stores in 2026, continuing expansion at the same pace as lately. In 2024, it inaugurated 29 stores, relocated three and expanded two.

Romania's Competition Watchdog Slaps Four Companies With RON2.31M Fines For Bid Rigging Romania's Competition Council fined the companies Tredeco Holding SRL, Trecon Logistic SRL, Data Capture SRL and Geo Drumuri Banat SRL a total of RON2.31 million (nearly EUR466.000) for rigging public tenders organized by Romania's national road infrastructure administration company CNAIR (â€¦)

New Crowdlending Platform: Venevo Sets Off Entrepreneurial Project Selection For 2026 Launch Venevo, the Romanian loan-based crowdfunding platform, announces the launch of its project selection process for entrepreneurial ventures that will be listed at the platformâ€™s official debut, scheduled for spring 2026.

Eurostat: Romania Sees Highest Government Debt To GDP Ratio In The EU, Of 8.7%, In Q2/2025 Romania recorded the largest general government deficit to GDP ratio, of 8.7%, in the European Union, in the second quarter of 2025, per the latest seasonally adjusted data released by the European statistical office Eurostat.

Prosecutors expand Nordis investigation after 300 new complaints, damages reach EUR 75 mln Romanian prosecutors at the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest, or DIICOT, expanded the investigation into the defunct real estate developer Nordis, after receiving 300 new complaints from victims, Digi24 reported. Nordis, a premium developer, allegedly (â€¦)

Romania offers to host the EU Maritime Security Hub Foreign minister Oana ?oiu conveyed Romaniaâ€™s offer to host the EU Maritime Security Hub during the Ministerial Meeting on Security and Trans-Regional Connectivity in the Black Sea region, organized on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, October 20. The meeting represented a (â€¦)

Villa prepared for Klaus Iohannis, put up for rent by RA-APPS for €35,000 per month The villa located at 86 Aviatorilor Boulevard in Bucharest, which was originally modernized for Klaus Iohannis, is now up for rent by the Autonomous Administration of State Protocol Assets (RA-APPS).

 


