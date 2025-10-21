After entering the U.S. market, Romanian company Norofert expands its operations in Brazil through a strategic partnership and the construction of a new factory with the Brazilian group Engenutri



Bucharest, October 21, 2025 â€“ RBJ â€“ Norofert, the leading producer of organic inputs and supplier of biotechnology for agriculture, announces the official launch of the Norofert Brasil LTDA fertilizer production line in Chapeco â€“ Brazil. In the next three years, the two production units in (â€¦)