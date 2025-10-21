Berarii Romaniei: Brewers Number Rises Sevenfold in Romania in Past Two Decades, To 85. Investments Overshot EUR2B

Berarii Romaniei: Brewers Number Rises Sevenfold in Romania in Past Two Decades, To 85. Investments Overshot EUR2B. The number of brewers in Romania has grown sevenfold in the past two decades, from 11 in 2005 to 85 at present, in line with data provided by the industry association Berarii Romaniei, which in 2025 marks 20 years of activity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]