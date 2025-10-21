Prosecutors expand Nordis investigation after 300 new complaints, damages reach EUR 75 mln

Prosecutors expand Nordis investigation after 300 new complaints, damages reach EUR 75 mln. Romanian prosecutors at the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism in Bucharest, or DIICOT, expanded the investigation into the defunct real estate developer Nordis, after receiving 300 new complaints from victims, Digi24 reported. Nordis, a premium developer, allegedly (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]