IULIUS Group Steps Up National Expansion with EUR1.3B Investments in Four Major Urban Regeneration Projects. IULIUS group, a leading mixed-use project developer in Romania, is cementing its nationwide footprint via four major investments set to add over 230,000 square meters of commercial spaces in its portfolio, according to Oana Diaconescu, head of leasing IULIUS. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]